Relish is a condiment that is a combination of cooked and chopped vegetables and/or fruits blended together with other seasonings. Relish enhances the flavor of other foods. Today’s column highlights a product with many differences and many cultures.
Relish originated in India; it is safe to say every country (region) of the world has a relish they call their own. In India, three different chutneys (relishes) are eaten each day with their meals; depending on the meal determines the chutney.
For approximately 187 years Gentlemen’s Relish has been products in England. John Osborn created in 1828 a blend of anchovies, butter, herbs and spices. Not sure if it still holds true today — the recipe as/is a secret — only one employee at Elsenham Quality Foods, the licensed manufacturer, knows the entire recipe. The company makes a similar product called Poacher’s Relish made from smoked salmon and lemon.
As I am very fond of relishes — I am sharing several different recipes for you to try. It is believed that relish was created to preserve summer crops for winter use. Today, most fruits and vegetables can be found year-round.
All the relishes with the exception of the Fresh Cucumber & Onion Relish can be “canned or preserved” to use later in the following manner: Ladle finished product into thoroughly washed glass jars including lids. Fill to within ¼ inch of the top, wipe rim and seal with 2-part lid. Process in rolling hot water bath. Cool jars in water, continuing to cool jars on a rack or towels. You know the canning process has taken when the inner lid (not the ring) is inverted with no wiggle room when cooled.
RED PEPPER RELISH
Bette’s Blue Ribbon Winner
15 large red peppers* 2 Tablespoons coarse salt
4 small onions 2 cups cider vinegar
3 cups granulated sugar
A food processor/blender is the easiest way to chop onions and peppers coarsely, add remaining ingredients and simmer until very thick, about one hour. Process 7-8 minutes or refrigerate.
*For a delightful holiday relish, try using 10 red and 5 green peppers. This recipe makes 3 to 4 pints – make in half-pints for gift giving.
PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY
Offering of India
2 cans (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained
4 cups chopped onions
3 cups packed brown sugar
2 cups golden raisins
2 cups cider vinegar
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons mustard seeds
2 teaspoon ground turmeric
4 teaspoon grated orange peel
2 teaspoon grated lemon peel
2 medium yellow banana peppers,
seeded & chopped - (hot or sweet)
Combine all of the ingredients in a large pot or saucepan – bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to simmer, uncovered, for 1 to 1½ hours or until reaches desired thickness. Process for 15 minutes or refrigerate.
SWEET CORN with SWEET PEPPER RELISH
Heartlands of America
1 pound fresh or frozen corn kernels (4 to 5 cobs)
1 red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 large white onion, finely chopped
1 ½ cups cider vinegar
½ cup sugar
2 to 3 teaspoons salt or to taste
2 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds
2 teaspoons ground turmeric
Cut corn (uncooked) from cob or use frozen corn.
Combine all ingredients in large pot over medium-low heat, cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally – or until sugar had dissolved. Bring to a boil, reduce to low and simmer for additional 40- to 45 minutes, or until mixture reduced and thickened. Process for 15 minutes or refrigerate.
RED BEETS & HORSERADISH RELISH**
Eastern European
5 (14½ oz.) cans cut red beets 2 to 3 Tablespoons sugar
6½ to 8 oz. raw bottled horseradish ¼ cup white vinegar
Drain red beets, set liquid aside. Carefully grind beets fine. Fold in the remaining ingredients. If mixture appears to be dry, add some of beet juice that is set aside. Process 7-8 minutes or refrigerate.
** You can use fresh beets and horseradish. If using fresh beets, they need to be cooked before grinding.
CUCUMBER & ONION RELISH
Easy Cold Relish from Your Kitchen
1 medium cucumber 1 Tablespoon sugar
1 medium red onion 1 teaspoon salt
¼ cup white, cider or flavored vinegar Cracked pepper to taste
Remove peel from onion and cucumber peels if desire. Finely chop and blend cucumber and onion together. Sprinkle in sugar and salt. Combine with vinegar. Add cracked pepper to taste. Refrigerate and allow to set for several hours before serving so flavors blend. A great side for many dishes – a new fresh twist for hot dogs and burgers.
TIP: All of the relishes should be served cold with the exception of the Pineapple Chutney which can be served hot or cold. Refrigerate all in-between use.
