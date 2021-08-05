There is nothing more that I enjoy better than working with vinegar in the culinary area. My happy place is with the infusion of different types of vinegars with flavors — such as herbs, fruits, vegetables. You name it vinegar can be infused with it — any flavor you chose.
There are eight popular kinds of vinegar plus many others not heard of too often. The two which I mostly use are:
• Distilled (white) — Made from grains such as corn, rye & barley. These vinegars have the harshest flavor. Used primarily for pickling.
• Cider — A standard in most households. It is tart, caramel-colored vinegar made from apples.
The additional types of vinegar on the top eight list:
• Malt — An English favorite, this vinegar is made from ale and is often served with fish & chips.
• Rice — Made in China & Japan. This white vinegar has a sharp. clean taste that is somewhat mellower than that of distilled white vinegar.
• Wine — Made from fermented red & white wines, sherry or champagne. These vinegars are the mildest & most versatile.
• Balsamic — It is a sweet-tart vinegar. Unique to the area around Modena, Italy. The finished product must be aged to at least six years. It is known to be aged 50 to 100 years. Costly, a very small bottle is about $5.00 to over $100.00 for a large bottle.
• Herb — Favorite herb vinegars are infused with basil, tarragon, oregano, rosemary, thyme, mint, dill, chervil, chives, or savory.
• Fruit — Made with good quality white wine or vinegar & any variety of fruits. A good fruit vinegar tastes the essence of the fruit with which it is made.
Vinegar is the fermentation of ethanol (sugars) with acetic acid bacteria. The word is derived from the Latin: vinum (wine) plus acer (sour) by way of Middle English and Old French.
Around 3,000 BC, it was first heard of making and the use by ancient Babylonians. Figs, dates and beer were primarily in connection with culinary and medical purposes.
Traditionally it takes several months to a year to produce either an acceptable vinegar by a fast or a slow process. In the 20th century, the industry was revolutionized. A new process could cut the time to one to two days. This allowed a cheap price tag connected to vinegar.
Adding to the culinary use was the making of beverages especially spirits. Recommended safe as a cleaner in household cleaning of many types. Best known is mixing with baking soda for everyday cleaning. It seems it makes an effective drain cleaner for one.
Since antiquity, the folklore treatment of vinegar has been around. Some may have worked — but there is no clinical evidence to suppose these claims. It has claimed benefits for diabetes, cancer, weight loss and use as a probiotic.
Currently, there is a big push on belly fat and probiotics with the use of apple cider vinegar. No matter where you turn vinegar is part of our lives.
Most likely vinegar will pop up in cleaning but mostly with your cooking and culinary endeavors.
You can purchase infused vinegars — but it is a lot more interesting, fun to do it yourself and a lot cheaper.
When you are infusing a batch of vinegar it is usually done in fairly large amounts (half-gallons or gallon). So there is a lot to use in your kitchen and as a great gift to give.
Bottle presentation & eye appeal are very important. It is just as easy to make it attractive as not. Using white, cider, and/or red vinegars or a combination of them to achieve the look desired. Some herbs give off their own color to the liquid & some do not. Lavender becomes a light shade of purple - so use white vinegar to show this off. Pineapple sage think of golden and use cider vinegar. With Russian sage add a dash of red vinegar to white vinegar. There is no set rule — it is instinct — it is a form of culinary art — your form of art! It is difficult to ruin the vinegar’s taste. You can still use the vinegar for another use — like pickling.
