Most of the Chinese food found in the United States originated as Cantonese. There are four branches of Chinese cooking — the others are Sichuan, Su and Shandong.
In search of a dream, many Chinese migrated to California during the Gold Rush, flocking to the San Francisco-area from the Canton area of China. Today Canton is known as Guangdong.
Their food preference became the foundation of what we know as the Chinese food that we are most familiar with.
Today, San Francisco has the second-largest Chinese population in the U.S. (with New York coming in first). Their streets are filled with color and an aroma filling the air straight to your nose. Chinese restaurants can be found all over the place.
Do you know where the oldest Chinese restaurant is located? Can you believe it is in Butte, Montana, of all places — The Pekin Noodle Parlor? Opened in 1911 and still owned and operated by third-generation of the Tam Family.
The Chinese New Year starts this coming Friday, Feb. 12, and is celebrated through Feb. 26. It is the Year of the Ox. The greeting of New Year's is "Gong Xi Fa Cai" translates to "Best Wishes & Congratulations or Have a Good New Year." This time of the year is symbolized by dragons, drums and the noise of the ever-popular fireworks exploding to scare away evil spirits for another year.
It is believed that eating certain foods, such as chicken and duck helps to keep the family together. All the food is prepared before the holiday because it is believed if you work on New Year's Day, you will have to work much harder in the coming year.
The ox falls in the category of cattle. Chinese use a lot of pork in their cooking, followed by chicken. Then beef, mutton, duck and pigeon — actually Chinese eat all animal meat. Beef is rare because beef comes off of large animals. The land to graze them is limited.
When using ox meat, it comes off the rear of the ox and called oxtail. In the islands including Jamaica, it is considered a poor man’s dish. Actually. it is excellent if cooked with a very slow over a very hot fire — allowing it falls of the bones.
The Year of the Ox brings career advancement and success in business for all the Chinese zodiac signs. People born under this sign are strong, reliable, patient, calm but they hate to fail or be challenged.
Back to the mainstream Chinese cooking we know and love. May I mention that chop suey, chow mein and the fortune cookie were created and developed in the U.S. and not China?
Everyone has their favorite dish. The top soups are wonton, rice, egg drop and the house soup. Then there are egg rolls, crispy filled with a wonderful combination of chopped vegetables.
Because of COVID-19/pandemic restrictions, we can no longer eat at our favorite Chinese restaurant. There is always delivery or pick-up or how about making some in your own kitchen.
This easy recipe is a great for those of you not familiar with Chinese cooking. Even better if you are. Believe it or not, there are many who have never tried it. I remember someone tell me how they hated Chinese food. I asked them what they had so I could suggest something else. Their answer was “Oh, I never had any.” Oh well.
EGG ROLL IN A BOWL
1 lb. ground meat (pork or beef)
1 tsp. minced garlic
1 lb. shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix
1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1 tsp. ground ginger
2 tsps. sriracha
1 whole egg
1 Tbsp. sesame oil
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
water if necessary
chopped green onions/scallions
In a large skillet, brown the ground meat. Drain the meat if really wet. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the cabbage/coleslaw, soy sauce, ginger, and sauté until desired tenderness. You can add a little water if you need more liquid to sauté the coleslaw down.
Make a well in the center of the skillet and add the egg. Scramble until done over low heat.
Stir in sriracha. Drizzle sesame oil and Worcestershire sauce top with chopped green onions/scallions. Add additional soy sauce and sriracha if desired.
TIPS: Add additional water or stock if necessary — just a little at a time for desired consistency.
