Brrrrrr — It is almost here. Winter is just around the corner and will begin on December 21st this year.
To many, it is the best time of the year. To many, they have started to count the days until summer. The coming winter will be through March 20, 2021.
Winter is the time of significant celebration for many ethnic customs. This brings us to the celebration of the “Winter Solstice.” In terms of daylight, it is the shortest day of the year. After the day of Solstice, daylight lengthens daily. This day is also known as “midwinter” or simply as the “shortest day.”
To some it is economically important — it is the time of harvest. It helps to monitor the seasons. It is the time of animal slaughter for food, to bring in the crops and the making of wine.
With the mention of food — let us address bear hibernation. The bear seems to be the symbol of winter to many. There is a misconception about bear hibernation — they are not sleeping the whole time. It means they do not need to eat, drink or rarely urinate or defecate during the winter. As there is little food to be found outside their den they stay put.
The length of time the bears stay in hibernation depends on the area where they are located. A few weeks in Mexico — six months in Alaska.
Well, 2020 has led to the hibernation of the human. Since March, the pandemic has kept most of us in the house. Being home with family or alone has changed our lives. The time is anxious and stressful with some reconnecting with one’s family. It seems all what you make it.
Mostly being so near the kitchen has taken its toll on us. We have turned to cooking and food. If one does not cook, they order out to be delivered or curbside pickup.
We turn to foods that comfort us and fill our bellies. We have been filling our bellies a little too much these last 8 or so months. Seeking “comfort food” helps us cope to get through this time. So, we can ease our stress and fill our bellies at the same time.
Here are two comfort favorites for you to try and fill your bellies -
PORK CHOP CASSEROLE
My all-time favorite dish — a meal all in one
6 medium cut pork chops
6 medium white cooking potatoes
1 large white or yellow onion
2 (1 lb.) baked beans
6 slices of bacon
In a large skillet, parboil pork chops in ½” of water for approximately 12 to 15 minutes.
Drain, brown pork chops. Clean and slice potatoes ¼” thick. Slice onion very thin. In a greased 9” x 13” baking dish or pan layer half of the baked beans. Layer half of the potatoes and onion. Place the pork chops in the middle and repeat layering onion, potatoes and finish with baked beans. Place slices of bacon across the top. Add about ¼ cup water. Tightly cover with foil and bake at 350-dregee oven for 50 minutes. Raise oven to 375-degrees, remove foil. Continue to bake for about 15 minutes; until bacon is crisp.
FILLED CABBAGE SOUP
It is all in here — especially the taste!
1 small onion, chopped
handful carrot strips
1 small zucchini, chopped
1 small head of cabbage, chopped
2 cans (28 oz. Each) crushed tomatoes
2 to 3 cans beef broth (approx. 14 ½ oz. each)
season to taste*
1 ½ pounds browned ground meat
2 cups cooked regular rice.
Brown onion in small amount of oil or coat pot with spray shortening. First add two cans of beef broth, use third can if more liquid is needed later. Add crushed tomatoes, carrot strips and zucchini, cook together several minutes than add chopped cabbage. Add seasonings *, you can use salt and pepper, but Mary Jane uses a product called Nature’s Seasoning, found at most supermarkets. Simmer for approximately one-half hour. Add the browned ground meat and pre-cooked rice, last. Incorporate everything together and bring to simmer. Continue to simmer for another half-hour or until cabbage is to your liking.
TIP: It is easier to clean up and sanitize your work area as you go. Especially if there is more than one of you in the household.
STAY SAFE — WEAR THAT MASK — PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
