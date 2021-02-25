According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, amore is an adverb meaning “with love, devotion or zest.”
Well, love, devotion and/or zest best describe how many people feel about one word. The word that has developed its own food group category — “PIZZA.”
Pizza began in antiquity, developed through the years basically like a flatbread. Bread was found preserved dating back 70,000 years ago in Sardinia.
As the years passed, by other foods were added on before, in-between and after baking of dough in extremely hot stone ovens.
Pizza (flatbreads) has its roots via many different areas. They could be Roman, Greek, Mediterranean, Chinese and Eastern European or even Jewish dough for Passover like matzah.
Toppings of herbs, garlic and extra virgin olive oil were the first added to add taste to the dough. After a while, cheese, toppings and sauce were added.
Tomato sauce became a favorite topping on most pizzas along with cheese. After that, all types of meat and vegetables. Even pineapple and smoked ham made to the top of pizza as part of what was named the Hawaiian Pizza.
Pizza first made its appearance in the United States in New York-New Jersey-the Northeastern corridor in the very early 1900s. Many who emmigrated into that area from Italy brought this tasty recipe with them, with many opening pizza shops as family businesses.
Pizza shops did not pop up in Canada until 1948. At that time, many Italians started to move into Canada from Italy and the U.S..
Today, pizza can be found all over the world. The modern-day pizza was developed in Naples, Italy, in the 18th & 19th centuries.
Here is some Pizza trivia — which country eats the most pizza annually per-person? It is Norway with 5.5 million pounds. Each person in Norway averages 11 lbs. of pizza a year.
There are all types of pizzas and toppings, as well as other flatbread shapes. Even perogies and wontons are a flatbread.
Check out the recipe card photo for a pizza crust recipe on this page. One of my Facebook friends sent this to me. I cannot recall who it was and they have yet to identify themselves. I want to type up the recipe as part of the article in case the photo turns out poorly.
5 STAR PIZZA CRUST (Dough)
1 ½ cups hot tap water
½ cup olive oil
¾ cups granulated sugar
½ tsp. kosher salt (important not table salt)
2 packs of dried yeast
7 cups flour
Mix all ingredients except flour with dough hook on mixer. Add flour into wet mixture. Incorporate wet and dry ingredients – work into a dough. Let rise 2 hours before using. (Bette’s Note *May I suggest that you cover dough while rising with a cloth or plastic wrap*)
The second photo image is my all-time favorite pizza. First, I have to tell you prior to discovering this variety of pizza, I was lucky to eat two pieces of pizza a year — no kidding. The pizza that changed my minds is from a Nonna Rosa Pizzeria — a personal pizza topped with chopped hoagie meats and fixings on top.
I have eaten more pizza in the last year then my entire lifetime. I better be careful as pizza is addictive and known to add weight. It is OK if eaten in moderation. Remember limitations, Bette!
Pizza is what you make it and what you put on top. The dough is only flour, water and maybe olive oil. It is amazing that flour and water can taste so good.
Another amore stories of true love. It is the one created between a person waiting for a pizza delivery and the delivery person. Or the person who hands them their pizza pick-up order.
