When I was growing up in Phoenixville in the 1940s and 1950, I always looked forward to the month of February.
After the letdown of the Christmas holidays and the short dark days of January, February brought several days to brighten up the calendar. There was Valentine’s Day with the exchanging of cards to our "secret lover(s)." Who remember those little cards, 50 for one dollar? I liked the ones you had to cut out first, then secretly dispensed into the overly-decorated Valentine boxes in the classrooms.
Then there was the celebration of our 16th President Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12. On Feb. 22, we celebrated the birthday of “Father of our Country” and our first President George Washington.
Usually, our teachers cooked up some programs or special events to commentate the birthdays. As the story goes in 1971, it was decided to honor all the presidents. It became a federal holiday and the start of three-day weekend holidays. So hence “Presidents Day” was moved to be celebrated on the third Monday of February.
This day mostly highlighted George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, later including all the other 44 presidents. Today there still are still five living past-presidents and Joe Biden was sworn in Jan. 20 to became the 46th president.
Cherries are a fruit well connected with the month of February, most likely because of the story of a 6-year-old George Washington’s answer when asked who cut down his father’s cherry tree. He answered that he did with his new little hatchet.
CHEERY KUGEL
1 lb. middle size flat egg noodles
2 cups creamer or milk
6 eggs
6 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
1 (15 oz.) can dark sweet cherries – drained
2 tsp, vanilla extract
Cook and drain noodles according to package. Drain water from noodles. Blend together with care the noodles and cream mixture with slowly pouring liquid mixture over every together. Careful not to mash cherries. Pour into slightly greased casserole or baking pan. In a pre-heated oven bake of 350-degrees for approximately 45 – 50 minutes. Serve warm in a bowl – just as great re-warmed or cold.
STAY SAFE — WEAR THAT MASK — MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Contact columnist Bette Banjack at banjack303.verizon.net. Search YouTube – with BetteBanjack as well as phoenixvillenews.com (search bar Banjack). She can also be found on Facebook.