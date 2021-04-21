It is that time of year when the “dreaded dandelions” are making their abundant appearance all over the area. Gardeners spend a lot of time and money trying to rid their lawns of this low plant with a yellow fuzzy flower. The fuzzy flower turns into a white lacey head. When the wind blows this lacey head blows away which propagates dandelion seeds, so next year there will be more of this plant that is believed to be a weed.
The dandelion plant is the most underrated plant around. Ironically just as much time and money are put into growing the dandelion, as getting rid of them. It is not a weed but a cultivated vegetable. Over 40 ethnic groups use this bitter plant in cooking and for medications. There are uses for the flower, the plant, and the roots.
The green leaves served raw or cooked are considered to be the national dish of Italy. The Chinese revere the dandelions and consider them of great herbal use and kept in their medicine chest.
Cultivating dandelions has been growing year by year. Today, there are whole communities dedicated to farming dandelions as a principal crop. Nearby Vineland, New Jersey, likes to call itself the “Dandelion Capital.” Area farmers are known to supply dandelions as far away as Canada, Florida, and the Midwest.
It is best when using dandelion greens to use the first few cuttings to be eaten raw. As the plant ages, the greens get tougher. These older leaves are best frozen for use later, a winter treat. The first leaves are just great to use in fresh salads. When cooking with dandelions you must remember they are bitter and you need to use complementary foods, herbs, and spices and consider their taste combinations. It is best not to use dandelions that have been chemically sprayed. You can be sure that dandelions purchased are OK to eat, take care of wild ones.
Dandelions are a spring favorite of area Mennonites, Amish, and other Pennsylvania Dutch. I recall picking dandelion greens for several years from the Norristown State Hospital grounds. Working across the street from the grounds — after work, we picked them with this great little knife someone loan to me. We stopped when we learned that the grounds had been heavily sprayed with chemicals over the years and could be unhealthy.
The dandelion is considered one of the most extremely nutritious foods. If you are not able to grow them, you can find them fresh in most markets today. The word dandelion comes from the French, “lion’s tooth.” Take a good look at the leaves; it looks like a lion’s tooth.
So, as I have done learn to appreciate dandelions and all that they have to offer. The yellow heads are not as plentiful as the green leaves. It is also the green leaves that are easier to locate in markets and to freeze.
DANDELION CHEESE ROLL
1 pound dandelion greens
salted water to cover greens
2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
¼ cup olive oil or vegetable oil
black pepper
½ cup grated mozzarella or Parmesan cheese
1 quart lukewarm water
3 to 4 pounds flour
2 tablespoons salt
2 packages dried yeast
Boil dandelion greens until tender and drain well. Chop. Add garlic, oil, and black pepper to taste. Add grated cheese and mix well. Make bread dough by combining flour, salt, yeast, and enough water to make a nice dough. Roll out dough thin on a lightly floured board. Spread dandelion mixture over the dough and roll the dough into a long roll. Brush the top with garlic oil and cut slits across the top. Tuck each end in. Raise on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. In the greens mixture, you can add the cooked crumbled sausage meat and/or sauté mushrooms.
TIP: Instead of making your own dough — use a pre-made variety — eliminating the last 4 items in the recipe.
