It is believed the cultivated onion as we know it has been around for 7,000 years. Mostly perennial, it may have originated in Iran, Western Pakistan and Central Asia.
It was one of the first vegetables planted by European settlers upon their arrival in North America. They did not realize Native Americans already beat them to the punch. As onions of some type were already flourishing here.
The onion has a close relationship with garlic, scallions, leeks, Chinese onions, and chives.
But there is nothing like “The Common Onion.”
Yellow onions and brown onions are the sweet ones. Red or purple onions are sharp and pungent. Traditional white is mild and cooks to a golden color.
Cooked or raw onions contain fiber and folic acid and Vitamin B. Raw onions had an edge with a few more benefits. But if you have a touchy digestive system, it is best to avoid it. As they do not absorb into parts of the body too well. Red onions are the hardest to digest.
When chopping (try) to leave most of the root intact. Only remove the skin — according to the National Onion Association the root has the highest concentration of the sulphuric compound. It makes the job of chopping raw onions a dread because it will make your eyes tear and water. A fast and easy solution is to freeze the onions or soak the onions in cold water or make sure you try the 200 methods shared by others — make sure you use a sharp knife to cut.
The onion is available fresh, frozen, canned, pickled, caramelized and chopped. If fresh onions are not available use onion powder. It is a mix of a variety of bulb onions. It has a long shelf life and available in several varieties – yellow, red and white.
The onion is commonly chopped and used to enhance other food dishes and products. But they can stand up on their own like French onion soup and creamed onions. They are versatile and can be baked, boiled, braised, grilled, fried, roasted, sauteed. They add that extra bite in raw in salads.
For being 89% water, the onion is a most valuable product. The onion is not only a food product but for centuries, it has been used in medical treatment especially in Oriental and Asian countries. The skins make an excellent dye for shades of brown.
I would like to mention that onions are toxic to dogs, cats, guinea pigs, most house pets.
Sweet Onion Relish
A wonderful complement to any protein or vegetable dish!
5 lbs. sweet onions – peeled, ground or finely chops
2 red bell peppers – washed, cleaned out, grounded or
finely chopped
¼ cup kosher salt
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup light brown sugar (packed)
½ tsp. ground turmeric
2 cups cedar vinegar
1 Tbsp. mixed pickling spices
Combine ground/finely chopped onions, bell peppers and salt stir and let stand for 30 minutes. Drain vegetables in a fine mesh strainer – gently squeeze water out. In a large non-inactive pot combine the sugars, turmeric and vinegar. Place pickling spices in a small cheesecloth bag and tie off leaving 5”-6” sting. Place cheesecloth bag in a pot with vinegar and sugar mixture. Bring to a simmer, reduce to low and simmer for about 5 more minutes.
Add all ingredients in pot – remove spice bag. Increase heat to medium and bring to a boil. Lower heat to medium-low, simmer for 30 minutes. Can process in boiling-water bed for 15 minutes.
Ladle into jars that have been sterilized, including the lids. Fill within ½” of top, wipe rim, seal with two-part lid. Process in boiling water bath for 10-12 minutes. Remove jars from water twisting lids so secure. Cool on rack or towels upside down.
TIP: The most popular sweet onion is the Sweet Vidalia Onion. The season is mid-April thru early September. Come August you may have trouble finding. It depends on how long the growing season lasts. Historically this onion is grown in the area of Vidalia Georgia. The sulfur in the soil adds sweetness to the onion.
STAY SAFE — WEAR THAT MASK — MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.
