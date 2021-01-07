May the dawning of 2021 bring to each of us peace, hope and comfort.
We are always in search of peace. Whether it is in our lives or a worldwide peace. I was once told by a political science teacher that worldwide peace can never happen as “man feels the need to go to war.”
So, we live with hope — including worldwide peace. Hope, dreams and work help us achieve our goals and the direction of our lives.
Last of the aforementioned was “comfort,” which means different things to different people. It could be what we put in our bodies and what in on our minds.
When I was a kid, to have holes in your clothes meant poverty. Today, the same kind of holes can be expensive. The one thing we each address is our own way is that of comfort food.
This word surfaced somewhere around 1966 in a Florida newspaper. It was when adults turned to certain foods associated with childhood foods. A need for a shot of nostalgia to fill something inside oneself. The list has exploded to include many more foods. In 1966, the list was headed by eggs (the way mother made them) and universal chicken soup.
In 2020, the list was headed by pizza, ice cream and anything chocolate. Comfort food is usually characterized by high calories and high carbohydrates with simple preparation.
Many items are convenience foods that are easy to pick up at a local store. It is instant gratification we seek to help manage emotional stress and security from childhood nostalgia.
Comfort foods have led to an epidemic of obesity in the United States. Men tend to lean toward warm, hearty foods as casseroles and soups/stews. Women like more snack-related like chocolate and ice cream. Eating of comfort foods on a daily basis has become a form of stress self-medication.
Recently I came across a list of foods that make people cringe. The top five are beets, olives, tomatoes, cilantro and mushrooms. All of which I like. I have always believed that mushrooms were an acquired taste. Most children do not like them but seem to like them as adults. They do not seem to be found with any comfort food listing.
According to the United Nations' statistics, pork is the most widely used meat in the world, followed by chicken and beef. Just 5% of the world’s population consume goats/sheep.
Rice is the most widely used comfort food. As it is one of the first foods fed to children — it is the one taste most remembered.
I was going to share a recipe for homemade broth or stock but I decided not to as making your own stock may be a waste of time. There are products just as good on the store shelves. You can purchase broth and stock ready-made in containers. Then there are soup bases — easy and quick — just add water to a teaspoon or two of a base. All of high-quality.
I always keep a quart of stock from a base in the refrigerator ready to use. It is great to have around to use in braising, simmering and stir-frying. Do you know by reducing liquid in soups, with the same ingredients you have a very nice stew.
It is easiest to purchase your pizza from a local pizzeria. During the coronavirus shutdown, many of you are learning to make your own pizza and breads. It is so popular, grocery stores not only have a shortage of paper products, there seems to be a shortage of flour, yeast and other baking products.
The quantity and quality of comfort food levels have been climbing whether you curbside pick-up or make it at home. There is no way I could not mention a growing number of dishes like mac & cheese, grits (& anything), grilled cheese sandwiches and egg dishes (of all types.)
TIPS: When you pick up your pizza from the pizzeria, if you have heated seats in your car, turn on the seat warmer to keep it warm at a nice temperature. It will be just right when you get to your destination.
STAY SAFE — WEAR THAT MASK — MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING
