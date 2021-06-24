Of the 100 or so varieties of citrus (citron), I consider the orange, the lemon and the lime to be the trinity of the citrus family.
The genus (fruit) of flowering trees and shrubs of the Rutaceae family. The flowers have four or five petals with a very strong scene. The taste of the fruit can vary from very sour to very sweet.
They were domesticated in Asia and Australia. They expanded to the Middle East and the Mediterranean area. Then on to Europe via the trade routes. Later with a spread to Taiwan and Japan. They spread to Europe through India and Southeastern Asia. Hence, on to the North and South Hemispheres.
They are grown in subtropical and tropical climates but are used worldwide. So, a great deal of importing is involved with the fruits.
The fruits that we are addressing all have pungent scents - easily identify one from another. The four original species of citrus are the pomelo, citron, mandarin and papeda. Followed by all the others we know and use.
The size and shape of the leaves identify what fruit is grown on what particular tree or scrub.
It is suggested that citrus or their juice not be consumed at night time. Because the burning of the high level of fructose they contain is prevented from burning off during sleep. The metabolism is not as active during this time.
All had a contribution of vitamin C. as well as potassium, folate, vitamin B6 and vitamin A. All are about equal to each other.
Grapefruits and grapefruit juice are known to interacts with medications. So be especially careful if taking cholesterol drugs.
Oranges, lemons and limes are good for you. But eat in moderation as too many can cause digestive problems.
Most oranges, tangerines, grapefruits and clementines are peeled and eaten fresh. Grapefruit is usually cut in half and eaten out of the skin with a spoon. There are special spoons that are serrated which helps loosen the wedges. Orange and grapefruit juice are most often a breakfast drink. Orange juice is used mixed with alcohol for an adult drink. Lemons and limes are usually diluted to make lemonade or limeade.
Most citrus mentioned in this article are used in the many forms of cooking. Juice, rinds, pulp, marmalade, fruit slices, zest are all by-products that can be used in many different ways. The white inner parts of the skin are usually avoided as they are quite bitter. Zest is a highly revered part of the fruit – make sure the zest does not include the skin (white part) under the peel. The white skin will make the Zest bitter. Zest is best gotten off the fruit with a special zester grater.
In the United States, it was the fruits we grew up with and they are quite popular and have a broad base use in our culinary endeavors.
ORANGE JULIUS – HOMEMADE COPYCAT*
1 can of orange juice concentrate
1 cup milk
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup water
12 ice cubes
1/4 tsp v extract vanilla
Take the can of frozen orange juice concentrate out of the freeze and let it sit for 20 minutes to “soften up”. Dump all ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth. That is it! Tastes fantastic! Some people like to add a bit of sugar, you can add a 1/4 cup (or more or less). The cream usually adds enough sweetness for most.
*For that adult drink mentioned in the article – add a little of your favorite liquor.
ORANGE-LEMON-LIME POPSICLES
2 seedless oranges
1 lime
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice (usually juice of 1 lemon)
1/4 cup water or coconut water
1/4 cup organic cane sugar (or to taste)
Peel oranges and lime. Use a knife to slice off the inner skin. Cut into chunks and inspect for seeds, removing any that are found. Add ingredients to a blender in the following order – fresh lemon juice, water, sugar, peeled oranges and lime. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into popsicle molds. Freeze for at least 4 hours (preferably overnight) and enjoy!
Double-check that all the seeds are removed – as they will make the popsicle bitter.
Keep popsicles stored in the popsicle mold or wrap each one up in plastic wrap or reusable beeswax wrap and store in a freezer bag or airtight container. Store in the freezer for 1-2 months.
TIPS: The best choice when drinking orange juice is 100% fresh juice. You do not necessarily need to squeeze your own. It can be found on supermarket shelves. The navel orange is at the top of the list.
STAY SAFE — WEAR YOUR MASK WHEN NECESSARY — ENJOY NEW FREEDOMS
Contact columnist Bette Banjack at banjack303.verizon.net. Search YouTube – with BetteBanjack as well as phoenixvillenews.com (search bar Banjack). She can also be found on Facebook.