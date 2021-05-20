You may be wondering what you are doing reading about the sensory system of our body in this A-Z in Foods column.
Well, the senses are the most important part of our appreciation of foods. So, let us first review what the senses cover: hearing, touch (feel), sight, smell and taste — with the last three connecting with the foods we enjoy.
Usually, with time and aging, the sensory system starts to diminish. Hearing and vision are most affected at first, followed by smell and taste, somewhere in between your touch or handling of objects starts to diminish as well.
Sensory change can affect your lifestyle. The ability to do certain things changes. You start with 1.5 “readers” and before you know it, you will need 2.0 and so forth.
The item you will need if your hearing diminishes is a hearing aid. They cost thousands of dollars and usually not covered or little coverage by insurance. With early hearing loss as well, it runs in my immediate family — trust me, I know firsthand the cost.
I have worn glasses since I was 8 years old. Since I was old enough to know what a retina disorder is — I worried about my eyes. Cataract removal to several other eye procedures there is no need for me to wear glasses (1/2-inch-thick) or contact lenses. Even if you did not need to wear glasses in your earlier lifetime, by age 60 if not before, most of us will need to wear bifocal lenses or “readers” or “cheaters.”
This all leads to the remaining three senses — touch, smell and taste. They are so important when it comes to our enjoyment of the foods we like. Some reduction is attributed to our aging as well. The process can and may start at the age of 35-40 years.
The ability to distinguish the taste — the sweet, salty, sour, and bitter foods.
Some of the best-loved food falls under taste and smell — bacon, a variety of hot peppers, peanut butter and the list goes on and on.
Bacon is usually eaten as a side dish. Bacon lovers consider it a main dish if they can. It is the most loved cut of meat and it is pork from a pig. This of course limits its use due to religious restriction worldwide.
Hot peppers as well as bell peppers are quite popular. It is used worldwide. The “Carolina Reaper” is consisted the world’s hottest pepper. But it will not hurt you.
Starting with bell peppers which have no heat at all, the pepperoncini, cubanelle, and banana peppers are the lowest pepper with heat. The popular jalapeno and chipotle are considered to have medium heat.
This Bacon Jam recipe is literally the best in the world. I know that’s a huge statement, but I’ve been told that so many times that I have to believe it. It’s made by slowly simmering bacon, onions, brown sugar, and spices until they become thick and jam-like.
THE BEST BACON JAM
1 lb. thick-cut bacon
2 extra-large sweet onions, quartered and thickly sliced
1/2 cup brown sugar (use coconut sugar for paleo)
½ cup water
1/3 cup strong brewed coffee
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Cut the bacon into half-inch slices and add them to a large frying pan. Don’t worry if the bacon pieces stick together, they will come apart as they cook. Cook over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently until the bacon is cooked but still quite chewy. Use a slotted spoon to remove the bacon from the pan.
Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon drippings. Add the onions to the pan and cook for about 8-10 minutes then reduce the heat to low. Add the sugar and stir. Continue to cook until the onions have caramelized, about 20 minutes.
Add the reserved bacon, coffee, and water and increase the heat to medium. Continue to cook, stirring about every five minutes, until the onions are thick and jam-like, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and stir through the balsamic. Taste for seasoning and salt if necessary.
Use immediately or refrigerate for up to a week. Bring back to room temperature before serving. There will be little spots of white fat when you take it out of the fridge. As the jam comes to room temperature, these will disappear.
TIP: The best way to put out a small stove fire is to cover the pan with a lid or baking soda, salt or a wet towel — never use flour as it will explode or make the fire worse. Call the fire department before it is out of control. A fire extinguisher would be your best option if you know how to use one.
