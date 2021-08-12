It was in the 16th century that the term “pepper” started to be used. Why? Who knows? It really doesn’t matter.
It refers to most chili peppers (heat) and sweet peppers. The pepper originated and was developed in Mexico and South America. Today, Mexico leads the way in pepper growth and related products. The United States comes in fourth after Turkey and Indonesia.
Let’s start with the bell pepper, a/k/a sweet pepper, (just) pepper or capsicum. Botanically known as fruit and also classified as a berry. Often considered a side vegetable dish.
The colors of the sweet pepper are green, yellow, orange and red. As well as brown, white, lavender and dark purple.
In most cases, the green pepper stage is considered unripe. But there are some green peppers that are considered ripe. Red peppers are fully mature. It is the green and red peppers that are most popular in culinary dishes.
In the 1920s, a mild sweet bell pepper was developed in Hungary. Soft ground pepper that goes by the name of paprika. It can be found in hot or sweet versions. It is considered the national seasoning of Hungary and found around the world. Most cultures have embraced Paprika into their dishes.
The sweet bell pepper is the only pepper of the genus Capsaicin family that does not produce a burning sensation when it comes in contact with body membranes.
The chili pepper, a/k/a chili, chile pepper, chili pepper, hot chili, or just chili. There are green and red varieties of chili pepper. It adds a pungent “heat” to culinary specialties.
Since 2014 the official hottest pepper in the Guinness World Book of Records is the Carolina Reaper, followed by the Trinidad Morgua and the Chocolate Bhutlah. Then there is the ever-popular Ghost Pepper. No matter your level of heat tolerance, there is a pepper for you.
Chili peppers are often used as a vegetable or a side dish. It can be found dried, crush, ground, chopped and whole. In any form it sure can spice things up.
Chili peppers make a nice decorative plant. The plants are known to have fruit (usually miniature peppers). If not, they make a nice house-type plant.
Throughout the years, spices with heat have been known to contribute to medical remedies. Ingested for long periods may cause irritation to the digestive system. Be careful of getting juices from the chili peppers on your hands or in your eyes as it can cause burning and a lot of discomforts. Best to wash your hands after handling hot peppers.
I knew a gentleman who liked really hot peppers — I mean hot! He would sit at his table eating one after another. After each one he would bang on the tabletop (in pain I thought). His face was red as a beet with tears running down his face. Proclaiming how good they were, I could never figure out how something that created such a painful reaction could be enjoyed.
It is believed that “Peter Piper,” the one that “picked a peck of peppers,” was a real 18th-century horticulturist and botanist from France — Pierre Poivre. He first appeared in 1813 in John Harris’s “Peter Piper’s Principles of Plain & Perfect Pronunciation.” It is a tongue-twister that has survived all these years, along with other John Harris twisters attributed to his writings.
Growing sweet bell peppers and many varieties of chili pepper in your garden is quite easy. If you do not have room or the place to grow purchase them in bulk at a market. It is a great treat to whip up a personal salsa to your liking with the degree of heat you would prefer.
The following recipe is for a sweet mild salsa. You could change the type of peppers to use or to combine and mix several different kinds together.
SWEET-MILD SALSA
4 cups peeled, cored, chopped tomatoes (approx. 6 large)
¾ to 1 cup chopped onions
2 cups chopped green bell peppers
½ cup yellow bell pepper
1 ½ tsp. salt
2 cloves minced garlic
1 ½ cup cider vinegar
Combine tomatoes, peppers, onions, salt, garlic and vinegar in a large saucepot. Bring to a boil – reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes. Pour into hot clean jars – leave about ¼” headspace. Adjust lids. Process for 30 minutes in a boiling water bath. Remove from heat – leave in a water bath until water cools. Remove and wipe off bottles. Yields about 6 half-pints.
