Pennsylvania has two famous groundhogs. Punxsutawney Phil and Gus the Pennsylvania Lottery spokes-groundhog.
Gus is the second most famous groundhog in the state. He can be seen daily on television spreading Pennsylvania lottery sales pitch information. Phil is the most revered animal across the nation and parts of Canada. On February 2nd, he predicts the weather. If he sees his shadow, there will be 6 more weeks of winter. No shadow — there will be an early Spring.
He is the most famous weather-predicting groundhog. Over the last 10 years, he has been accurate approximately 40% of the time. His full name is “PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL, Seers of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary.”
For many years he was housed in the local library. His fame has grown along with Punxsutawney’s tourism. A while ago, he was moved to a specially-built burrow outside the Tourist Center — specially equipped for Phil and his wife Phyllis.
In previous years, watching this event in person grew from a small-town gathering to nearly 50,000 to 100,000 people who show up to watch in an area called Gobbler’s Knob just outside of the town. In previous years, it has been televised nationally. The Bill Murray movie "Groundhog Day" has helped bolster the popularity.
As with most events this year, his appearance and prediction will be virtual. Only in attendance with Phil will be his guardians of the Inner Circle. Phil loves the camera and looks dapper for being 135 years old.
Groundhogs have a life span of up to six years. But it is magical that there has been only one Punxsutawney Phil, according to the Inner Circle, in all the years. It may be attributed to the fact that the Inner Circle takes very good care of Phil.
Named Punxsutawney by area Indians, the name translates to “town of the sandflies (mosquitos).” It is situated in the rolling hills of western Pennsylvania in Jefferson County, about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh.
Around 1723, the Delaware Indians settled this area between the Allegheny and Susquehanna rivers. This area was later settled by the Germans. Many Old-World traditions were brought to the new world; such as Candlemas Day from Germany. Along the way, a groundhog was used to predict the weather for the next six weeks. Don’t tell Phil but records show it may have been originally a badger or a small black bear.
Dandelions are a favorite food of groundhog. Dandelion is not a weed as most people think. Actually, it was considered a cultivated vegetable when it arrived in this country and planted by the farmers. Somewhere along the way, this leafy green plant got out of control. Dandelion fanciers use both the plant and the flower to make wine, liqueur, vinegar, jelly, jam, as well as for salads. There are some who brew a strange drink from the roots.
DANDELION BAKE
1 cup white chopped onions
6 to 8 entire scallions, chopped
6 cups fresh wilted dandelions*
12 oz. cottage cheese
1 cup black olives, pitted & chopped
1 Tbsp. chopped pimento
1 ½ cups milk
4 large eggs
½ tsp. cracked black pepper
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 cup baking mix (Bisquick)
To wilt fresh dandelions, thoroughly wash several times to remove the dirt and grit. Place in a large pot with a cover in 1 cup water and steamed until just wilted (limp like); do not cook.
In place of whole milk dairy products, all or few may be substituted with no-fat or low-fat dairy products.
*Substitute dandelions with other wilted greens. Like kale, collard greens or broccoli.
Preheat oven to 375-degrees. Drain and chopped wilted dandelions. In a large bowl combine dandelions, onions, scallions, cottage cheese, olives and pimentos. Spread evenly in a 9” x 13” lightly greased baking dish or pan. Blend remaining ingredients together thoroughly. Pour liquid mixture over dandelion/cheese mixture in pan. Bake 55 to 60 minutes on the middle oven rack. I recommend serving it in the baking dish/pan and a 3”x3” portions is ideal.
TIPS: Fresh dandelions can be purchased at local markets and specialty stores. You can pick your own, but make sure that the ground from where they are picked has not been treated with chemicals or with pesticides.
