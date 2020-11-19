The Mayflower sailed the Atlantic Ocean for a 66-day crossing, arriving in Cape Cod in November of 1620. Within a few weeks, the ship sailed up the coast and the passengers started to build Plymouth Colony. The area was originally inhabited by the Wampanoag people. Most of these Native Americans died during a plague that lasted from 1614-1617.
The first winter, 45 of 102 the Mayflower passengers died in the harsh winter of 1620-1621 (note the years). Just recently, it was concluded that the culprit was called leptospirosis, a bacterium spread by rat urine.
It is estimated today that there are over 35 million living descendants of the Mayflower passengers.
Those remaining forged ahead to settle nearby areas. Something to their benefit was the Wampanoag’s cornfields were vacant. Much of the land was cleared and flat and ready for use. Food was at a premium as each passage had to bring with them from England enough food for the trip — as well as enough to last until crops could be cultivated. If available, it was not unheard of for them to eat foods that were considered wild — like berries and plants
There had been claims from Virginia, Florida and Texas for having the first Thanksgiving. But it is from New England our observance of the holiday we know of today comes. We know the first Thanksgiving was in 1621. As far as we can tell, that one-time event with the Indians was never repeated. It was later without the dinner that the colonist declared a Thanksgiving holiday during a church service. This day of thanks was celebrated because the rain came and saved their crops.
Today, no matter ethnic background and foods, there always seems to be a turkey with all the trimmings (as mentioned last week.) Whatever the family's roots, you will find their favorite foods sitting alongside, piled high with pasta, stuffed cabbage, escarole soup with tiny meatballs, an okra-and-lamb dish served over rice.
There are times that a whole turkey is more than you need. I came up with this method using your favorite turkey parts. This moist method is good for chicken as well and both are fit for company.
MOIST TURKEY PARTS
Olive oil
1/4 cup onions (chopped)
1/4 cup carrots (chopped)
1/4 cup green peppers (chopped)
1 whole bay leaf*
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
up to 2 cups stock, juice and/or water
turkey (or chicken parts)
Wash and pat turkey dry. Coat a large frying pan or Dutch oven with olive oil. Sauté onions, carrots, and peppers. Add a bay leaf and ground pepper. Add half cup of liquid in pan, reduce liquid down to half. Place turkey parts in the pan with the vegetable mixture. Brown the outside for approximately 10 minutes or until it starts to brown. Add remaining liquid to the pan and cover. Simmer 30 to 45 minutes, cook to your liking. Keep the lid on the entire time while cooking to keep moist. Add additional liquid if it seems to be running dry.
*Remove whole bay leaf before serving, as it can be ingested and get caught in your throat."
HOLIDAY QUICK TIPS — Fond of baking, but the one big thing that I do not like is getting all the ingredients out and measuring the needed amounts over and over again. So, what I do is make-up mixes of the dry ingredients. I measure out the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and/or spices needed for one recipe and seal them in a container or plastic bag. I usually do not include sugar until actually putting the recipe together. It may take a little longer the first time you make your recipe, but after that, it will only take a few minutes to mix up your recipes. One year I mixed up 12 dry batches at one time for my Pumpkin Nut Bread. It was a real breeze doing it that way.
Stay safe and wear that mask with social distancing.
