The city of Camden, N.J., is just east of Philadelphia, across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. Made up of 20 different neighborhoods, it was named after the First Earl of Camden — Charles Platt. In 1844, the City of Camden was incorporated.
Once a prosperous industrial town, even through the Great Depression and World War II, the City of Camden is just under 11 square miles with a port and riverfront on the Delaware River. By 1971, factories and industries began to close and decline.
At its peak, it was the transportation hub for Philadelphia, especially with the railroad between New York and New Jersey with a train change to Philadelphia. You could also cross the Delaware River by a thriving ferry business.
Recently, Camden has been on the upswing. A handle on crime and poor living conditions are leading the way. Industry is slowly showing signs of improvement as well as living conditions and better educational directions.
At one time, the industrial plant of the Campbell Soup Co. (aka just as “Campbell’s). It produced a wide variety of foods and snacks of all kinds. A specialty in condensed soups. Condensed soup is a concentrate of soup broth and ingredients with which water or milk is added to make it palatable.
It was in 1869 when Campbell’s was started by Joseph A. Campbell and Abraham Anderson in Camden. Campbell was a fruit merchant and Anderson an icebox manufacturer. This duo when on to make remarkable history in the canned food industry.
In 1898, the company adopted a carnelian red-and-bright-white color scheme. This color combination (with a few tweaks) is one of the most recognized icons in advertising even today with many of Campbell's products.
Over the years, many entities bought and sold the company, too many and confusing for me to mention. In 1989, when the Camden Plant #1 closed, 2,800 workers lost jobs.
Recently, the area of Plant #1 was rebuilt as the corporate headquarters only. The Camden waterfront is becoming a tourist mecca for the state. Camden and Campbell’s are once again making their mark. There are now plants found around the world serving the local market to where they are located.
The company introduced the “Campbell Kids” — round & jolly toddlers — by artist Grace Grauton of Philadelphia. Introduced to the public via streetcars billboards in 1905, through the decades, the "Kids" were updated to keep up with the times.
Campbell’s was always a forerunner in advertising. It spends a great deal of its budget on advertising. In 1962, it was center stage for Andy Warhol’s artistry. In 2006, one of his silkscreen “Soup Cans” sold for $11.8 million.
The all-time best seller for the company is “Chicken Noodle Soup.” It is a comfort food found around the world. From the first can — now found in today’s shopping cart you can spy the bright red and white cans. You may find yourself humming "M'm! M'm! Good!" — Campbell’s longtime national slogan.
Campbell produced all kinds of recipes to accommodate its products. Another favorite is a grilled cheese sandwich with Campbell's Tomato Soup.
One Thanksgiving, Campbell's shared this recipe, which has become a holiday tradition on most holiday tables — some say more important than the turkey. As well as a casserole to enjoy year-around, a wonderful dish made with fresh beans from your garden.
GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
½ cup milk
1 tsp. soy sauce
dash black pepper
4 cups cooked green beans*
1 ¼ to 1 ½ cups French Fried Onions
*4 cups = 2 cans (14.5 oz. each) drained or
Approx. 1 ½ lbs. fresh green beans or
16 to 20 oz. frozen & thawed bean beans
Mix all of the ingredients together with the exception of 1 cup of dried onions. Pour all the remaining mixture into slightly greased baking dish/casserole (1 ½ qt.). Bake at 350-degrees for 25 to 30 minutes - mixture should be bubbling and hot. Stir through the bean mixture. Sprinkle top with remaining 1 cup of dried onions. Return to the oven for 5 more minutes until the onions are crispy brown.
TIP(S): Go online to check out all the ways to use Campbell’s products in and with your cooking.
