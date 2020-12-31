Looking back to 2020 is like looking in a rearview mirror of your car. But we must allow it to slip away. The worldwide pandemic caused by the coronavirus has us not enjoying life as we once did. We cannot live with our heads in the sand. There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel so we must continue to keep on fighting to gain our control once again. I am not going to write all the details of 2020 — we know them all too well. Just please be kind to each other ... help others if possible.
The first to observe New Year’s Day is Samoa and the Christmas islands. Samoa is located north of New Zealand and made up of nine islands. These islands all have unfamiliar names, none of which I can pronounce or spell correctly.
For 11 months, Samoa has kept COVID-19 away. The first case was imported from Australia. So now Samoa and all of its islands practice social distancing and mask-wearing.
The area has remained somewhat the same since settlement in 1,000 B.C. The first Europeans to come were missionaries in the 1700s. Not much has changed over the years. Each town or village has one church with a Christian pastor being the wealthiest resident at the expense of the church. There are strict guidelines as to church financial support and church attendance.
The Samoan diet is not heavily spiced — it leans toward coconut milk and cream. Food staples of the area are taro, breadfruit, bananas, coconut, fish, as well as chicken and pork.
Taro is considered to be a humid tropical potato. This root vegetable is used and eaten in many different ways. Over 10% of the world’s population includes taro in their daily diet. In cooking, the bright white root turns to a grayish purple color.
Not grown locally in our area — it can be purchased in specialty stores and international markets — taro makes great mashed potatoes.
Pork has always played a big part in the New Year’s feasting throughout the world, especially in the Eastern European countries.
As pork is my first meat, I am always looking for different ways to prepare it. Created this combination of sweet & savory flavors, it would also make a great marinade over a pork roast or pork chops. Minus the pork cubes, of course.
SWEET & SAVORY PORK
vegetable or olive oil
1 ½ pounds lean pork, cut into ¾” cubes
½ cup water
1 can pineapple chunks (2 ½ cups)
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup white vinegar
2 to 3 tablespoons soy sauce
½ teaspoon salt
1 medium green bell pepper, cut in thin strips
¼ cup thinly sliced white or yellow onion
Brown pork in a small amount of vegetable or olive oil. Add ½ cup water; cover and simmer (do not boil) until tender, about one hour. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Combine sugar and cornstarch; add pineapple juice, soy sauce, and salt. Add to pork; cook and stir until gravy thickens. Add pineapple, green bell pepper, and onion. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Serve over hot rice or chow-mein noodles. Six servings.
Now that we know that New Year’s Day starts in Samoa, may I mention that it ends in the uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands. New Year’s Day is celebrated worldwide with much the same sentiment ... parties, feastings, prayer, fireworks and the making of New Year’s resolutions.
The celebrations go long after midnight with good wishes for good health, financial success and peace. This year 2021 our biggest hope is refining a more successful vaccine. Along with enough people get vaccinated for to it to be successful.
STAY SAFE – WEAR THAT MASK – MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING
