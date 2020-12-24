Kwanzaa is not considered a religious holiday. The work itself means “first fruit,” a celebration of the bounty of the earth. It is a relatively new holiday, as it was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. It is an American festival to honor African Americans and their heritage. Today it is celebrated in America, Africa, as well as throughout the world for seven days, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
Kwanzaa is based on the seven principles (seven days, seven candles). The order that they are observed: Unity, self-determination, working together, support one’s own, purpose, creativity, and faith. Not only at Kwanzaa, but these seven principles are also encouraged to be kept throughout the year.
Food is a big part of the Kwanzaa celebration. As a tribute to Kwanzaa, I developed this recipe which is a wonderful combination of taste, smell and eye appeal.
FRUITS OF KWANZAA
2 lbs. lean ground beef or turkey
¾ cup brown sugar
½ cup vinegar (flavored okay)
2 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 Tbsp. grated ginger
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup chopped onions
2 green bell pepper – thinly sliced
4 peeled & seeded tomatoes-diced
1 whole hot pepper – cleaned & diced (optional)
1 (15 to 16 oz.) can prepared black beans – rinse
1 cup stock or water
spray cooking oil
Spray large skillet or wok with cooking oil. Brown meat; drain excess liquid. If available use an electric frying pan or slow cooker, if you don’t have them continue in large skillet. In a small pan sauté garlic and ginger in one table-spoon of the vinegar. Mix remaining vinegar with brown sugar. Blend together meat, garlic, ginger and vinegar/brown mixture; simmer for about 5 minutes, occasionally stirring. Add carrots, onions and green peppers, then tomatoes and hot pepper (if using). Please do not overdo the hot pepper; it is nice to be able to taste the flavor of the food you are eating.
Simmer for 5 to 8 minutes; add black beans (rinse beans under running water) and stock/water. Carefully blend everything together; simmer at a low heat for an additional 30 minutes. Serve over rice of your choice. Serves 8 to 10 people.
Another favorite of mine is this wonderful Kuku Wa Mchuzi (Chicken & Sauce). A friend, Jayne Musonye originally from Kenya shared this recipe. Jayne is originally from Kenya and just loves to cook. As her family has a prestigious position in the community the family has a cook. It troubled her mother more often than not that Jayne could be found in their kitchen working alongside their cook.
KUKU Wa MCHUZI
1 medium full chicken cut up in pieces
2 to 3 tables of corn oil
1 onion chopped
2 medium size tomatoes, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro
dash of cayenne pepper (optional)
salt to taste
stock/water, optional
In a heavy saucepan, warm up corn oil on medium heat and add chopped onions. Sauté the onions until they are translucent; add the chicken pieces and brown them slightly making sure all sides are browned. Add all the other ingredients, cover and simmer on low heat for about 20 to 30 minutes. Check occasionally to make sure that the chicken is not sticking to the pan. If using stock, add a little, maybe a 1/2 cup to prevent sticking and continue to simmer on low heat. Make sure that the chicken does not fall into pieces, that means you are overcooking the chicken.
Serve over white rice.
TIP(S): The secret of Kuku Wa Mchuzi is to make it with the smallest amount of liquid.
HERE IS TO A STAY SAFE & HEALTHY 2021 – WEAR THAT MASK – SAFE DISTANCING
