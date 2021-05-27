There is so much to look forward to doing during this time of year called summer. For many, it is their favorite time. Before the pandemic, school was out for approximately three whole months. You can dress in a minimum amount of clothing. The days stay lighter longer. Then there was swimming, sunning and outdoor eating.
It is the time of year you can be just plain lazy and blame on the heat. It is amazing in the summer we talk about the heat and long for the winter and in the winter, we talk about the wonderful warm days of summer. Actually, the weather gives us a great deal to talk about. Without it, approximately 50% of our conversation would be gone. “Think it’s going to rain, cold enough for you?”
A long time ago — when I spent my summer evenings in my garden, doing the necessary chores to have a bountiful garden. One of the most rewarding things is to watch my plants grow from very small plants into magnificent bushes of green, heavy with vegetables, slowly ripening.
I usually purchased plants, because seeds do not do well with me. I seldom planted eggplant as it is one of the few vegetables I don’t like, but I have grown them so give them to friends and family that do like them. The other vegetables I don't like are lima beans, zucchini, okra and onions (when fried). There are so many wonderful vegetables, why bother eating the few I don’t like. The only time I like zucchini is when eating my Zucchini Pickles.
The zucchini is something like the fruitcake. In 1932 someone baked 4 fruitcakes and today 3 of those fruitcakes are still being circulated ... one was lost in 1954 — it is rumored that someone actually ate it.
I have to admit that zucchini has no cholesterol — high in protein & carbohydrates. Low in calories, fat, fiber & sodium. It is a great substitute for meat in your favorite recipes. In the upcoming weeks try a zucchini replacement for dinner. Please let me know how it turns out.
The “Salad” is the heart of summer eating. There are many combinations suited to everyone’s likes and dislikes. My favorite is usually simple with leafy lettuce and raw onions/scallions as a base. Add in other fresh ingredients like tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, pasta, basil, garlic and a good dressing. At times adding a fresh garden vegetable like string beans and beets.
The following vinaigrette dressing is an all-time favorite of mine. Share by my friend Barbara Gross and appeared in my first book, DOWNTOWN KITCHEN. I have been making it since the mid-1990s when we worked at the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library.
BARBARA’S VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
1 cup safflower or canola oil
½ cup flavored vinegar
4 tablespoons fresh parsley
2 tablespoons mustard
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
3 tablespoons chopped onions
Put all the vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shaker bottle and mix; refrigerate. Use as needed.
This salad is an unusual combination of a wonderful blend of flavors.
POTATO - CITRUS SALAD
2 large oranges, peeled & thinly sliced
3 med-large potatoes, cooked & sliced
1 large raw onion, thinly sliced
8 pitted ripe black olives, sliced
3 Tbsp. olive or vegetable oil
3 Tbsp. lemon juice
½ tsp. salt
dash of black pepper
Arrange potatoes, oranges, onion and olives on a large plate. Shaking oil, lemon juice and salt & pepper in a tightly sealed container or your blender. Drizzle mixture over an arranged plate. Serves approximately 4.
TIP: Find a cheap all-plastic knife for cutting lettuce and other greens and herbs. It helps deter browning of fresh product being prepared – especially lettuces.
