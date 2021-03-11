Fact and legend sometimes get mixed up and the actual truth becomes hazy. Especially since St. Patrick's Day has been celebrated for approximately 1,600 years. March 17th celebrates the anniversary of St. Patrick's death — not his birthday.
St. Patrick was born in England, between 372 A.D. and 390 A.D. He was born to Romans, or Christians as they were called. The Romans ruled England at the time of his birth. It is believed that his birth name was "Maewyn." The family lived a rich and comfortable life.
Across the sea was Ireland or Eire as called by some. It was a poor country ruled by tribal kings. About 400 A.D., the tribal kings attacked England, taking thousands of prisoners. "Maewyn," the little rich boy, was captured and was forced into slavery. He was forced to herd pigs and sheep.
His master was not unkind, but "Maewyn" was only 15 years old, longed for home and his family. After six years, at the age of 21, he ran away. As he wandered through Ireland, he fell in love with the countryside and the people. When he had the chance to return to England, it was found in ruins.
Over the years, he found a strong calling to return to Ireland. First, he spent 10 years in France and in 432 A.D., he became a bishop and was renamed "Patricius." On his return to Ireland, he was rejected. On many occasions, he was stoned, but he toiled on with his message.
St. Patrick's dream was that one day Ireland would be one country under God.
The first St. Patrick's Day in America was celebrated in 1737 in Boston. Today, thousands of people celebrate this day, many not even Irish.
It is said that the sun would not set when Patrick died. It shone in the sky for 12 days and nights. It would not make a new day without him. They say that the fish rise from the sea each March 17, as they pass before Patrick's altar, then return to the sea. He was so powerful that when he was fed poison, he did not die, according to legend.
Bread & Breakfasts have become common over the last several decades in Ireland. Not only do these castles & cottages give pleasant accommodations, but they also serve meals that are fresh and wholesome. At one time, I thought Irish cooking to be rather boring, but slowly, I have changed my mind.
Irish Soda Bread is a favorite, especially on St. Patrick's Day. But here is another rich and delicious bread called Treacle Brown Bread or Molasses Brown Bread.
TREACLE BROWN BREAD (Molasses Bread)
3 1/2 cups white self-raising flour
1 1/3 cups wheat flour
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup treacle (molasses)
1-pint sour milk or buttermilk
1 teaspoon baking powder
pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flours and sugar together. Add treacle, salt and baking powder. Add the milk and mix well. Batter should be runny. Pour into a round greased baking pan (8"-9") and bake for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 300 degrees and bake until done, approximately 40 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.
TIP: Pictured are the ingredients to make your own buttermilk with 2% milk. Ratio of 1 cup of milk to 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or white distilled vinegar will do the trick.
STAY SAFE — WEAR THAT MASK — MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Contact columnist Bette Banjack at banjack303.verizon.net. Search YouTube – with BetteBanjack as well as phoenixvillenews.com (search bar Banjack). She can also be found on Facebook.