September is almost upon us. We are still enjoying fresh sweet corn and tomatoes from the garden. It won’t be long before the harvest of our gardening efforts will be depleted.
To take advantage and save the fruits of our labors from the garden — have you ever tried canning also known as preserving foods? The process of packing fruits and vegetables into glass jars. Heating the jars to create a seal on the vacuum. Which should kill organisms that create spoilage on the product in the jars.
The biggest problem with home canning is due to spoilage when not processed correctly. It can create botulism and other types of food poisoning. You would not want to risk illness or death by using an unsafe manner in preparation.
I do not want to frighten you away from home canning. But you need to know the hazards connected with the process.
First of all — please do research and familiarize yourself with all you should know about canning safety. When it comes to the actual canning there is a great book published by the Mason Co. — The “Blue Book of Canning.” The last edition was republished in late 2016 — its 37th edition.
Though there are other suppliers — in the U.S. it is the Mason Company and its affiliates that are items the most used. Jars, lids, lid rings of different sizes and types can be found. The Blue Book and/or online research will help you identify all you will need to know.
Commercial Canning seems to have started in France. The French government offered a hefty cash award to preserving large amounts of food for the troops of the Napoleonic Wars.
In 1809 Nicolas Appert, a French confectioner and brewer developed a process to do this. The troops never took part in this new way of processing food. Because of the long development of manufacturing the product - the wars were over before this new manner was put in place. After the wars, the development of canned products reached throughout Europe then around the world.
Pre & during World War I and World War II added refined development of all kinds to the commercial canning industry.
It was during 1943 that the “Victory Gardens” became popular and necessary during World War II in the United States. Due to the rationing of certain foods, gardens were planted to supplement the tables on the home front. Rationing of items like butter, meat, coffee and sugar was difficult to obtain.
Farmers worked to feed the troops. While the home front supplemented the family table. Other war rations that were non-food were scrap metal for planes and tanks. Tires were virtually unobtainable and gasoline was rationed.
When World War II ended in 1945 — most of the Victory Gardens disappeared. Today home gardens have been revived anywhere from containers, 4-foot-by-12-foot plots, large areas, to suit the needs of the grower.
It seems tomatoes are the crop mostly grown in home gardens. Even if you do not have a garden — you can always get your vegetables and fruits at food stands and farmer’s markets. Supermarkets are good if there is a great sale or you want to put up a small quantity.
It seems those canning these days are those with gardens and an abundant over-flow with the need to save the harvest. Another way is to freezing of fruits and vegetables. We will address the freezing method in the next article.
The following dish features a cross-section of raw vegetables found grown in home gardens and prepared in a stir-fry method.
VICTORY GARDEN MEDLEY
Non-stick vegetable oil spray
1 Tbsp. vegetable or olive oil
4 med. carrots, peeled & cut into ¼” slices
1 large onion, cut into 1” pieces
1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1” triangular pieces
3 cups small broccoli florets
3 cups sliced cabbage
½ cup stock or water
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint or fresh basil
Salt & pepper to taste
Spray large wok or skillet with vegetable oil spray. Heat and coat pan with 1 Tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onions, and bell pepper; sauté for 6 minutes. Add broccoli and cabbage and liquid. Stir-fry until cabbage wilts and vegetables are crisp and tender (approximately 7 minutes). Add tomatoes and cook for 2 more minutes. Season with salt & pepper. Top with chopped mint or basil.
