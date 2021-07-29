The word “peach” may conjure up several different images. The color — the most heavenly scent — a way to describe someone and/or the most delicious fruit.
The peach and the nectarine are considered to be fraternal twins with a single mutation. The peach has fuzzy skin and the nectarine is glossy smooth, lacking the fuzz. Commercially they are considered two different fruits.
The trees can grow to 17 feet but are usually pruned down to 10-13 feet. Each fruit has a single stone or so-called pit.
The stone can be “freestone” or “clingstone.” With the freestone, the flesh pulls away easily from the stone. Both varieties have either yellow or whitish flesh a/k/a as the fruit.
They originated in China — domesticated in Japan between 4700-4300 BC and cultivated in Persia (today’s Iran) before transplanting throughout Europe and other parts of the world in the 17th century.
17th century Spanish Explorers transported the first peach trees to North America. But the commercial production did not start until the 19th century in Maryland, Delaware, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Georgia is called the “Peach State” — due to its significant early production and popularization of the peach. The Georgia variety is considered to be the best-tasting peaches. Today Georgia is third behind California and South Carolina in the production of this lush fruit.
Limited production takes place in Pennsylvania. There seems to be a continuing insect problem that needs to be addressed.
Art, paintings and folk tales like “Peaches of Immortality” play an important part influenced by the peach. As well as being a popular fruit to eat and in cooking.
As the peach is a personal flavor of mind — I want to share more recipes than I usually do in each article.
DEEP-DISH PEACH COBBLER
1 cup self-rising flour*
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup milk
1/2 cup melted butter
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1-quart sliced peaches**
Stir together flour, sugar, milk, butter, lemon juice and cinnamon. Pour into a buttered 9" x 13" casserole dish. Add peaches to the top, do not stir. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. So good warm or cold!
*You can use all-purpose flour by removing 2 tablespoons of flour from one cup of flour.
**You can use fresh or frozen peaches.
PEACHY-CREAM CHICKEN
3 lbs. chicken parts (skinless breast* &/or thighs)
2 cups thawed frozen or fresh peaches (if using fresh remove skin & chop)
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 cup water + 2 Tbsp.
1 ½ tsp. cornstarch
1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1 cup plain yogurt
1 cup finely chopped/crushed toasted pecans
*If using whole breasts – they should be cut in half.
Puree peaches in blender or food processor until smooth. Combine peach puree with 1 cup water & cinnamon. Bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch & 2 tablespoons of water & add to peach mixture. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Remove from heat & allow to cool down for about 30 minutes. Whisk yogurt into cooled peach mixture until smooth. Dip chicken pieces into peach-yogurt mixture & coat lightly with toasted chopped/crushed pecans. Place in lightly greased baking or aluminum pan – pour remaining peach mixture over top of chicken & bake at 350-degrees for 55 to 60 minutes.
PEACH JAM
2-quarts peeled & crushed peaches
½ cup water
6 cups sugar
Combine peaches & water in a large pot. Cook gently for 10 minutes. Add sugar. Bring slowly to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Cook rapidly until thick, about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour hot into hot jars – adjust caps. Process in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes. Yields about 4 pints.
TIPS: Peaches and nectarines continue to ripen after they are picked. And needs to be canned within 2 weeks after being picked.
