Of the approximately 14.6 million Jewish community worldwide, 51% reside in the United States. This is even larger than the Jewish population in Israel.
The census of Jews is quite difficult due to their migration after World War II, but one thing for sure — the entire community worldwide will be celebrating Hanukkah.
Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates the victory of Jewish values and dedication. It is not a time of fasting or denial. Hanukah is a time of good food and gaiety. Many Jews believe that eating and drinking are true religious acts. That in the process of eating we share in the bounty of God. It is believed if you "fill the table, the quarreling will stop."
Also, known as "The Festival of Lights," it celebrates freedom from persecution and religious suppression. It is the only Jewish holiday not mentioned in the Old Testament, but came to be after it was written.
It started with a small flask of oil to light a menorah for one day, that miraculously burned for eight days. The celebration of Hanukkah translates in Hebrew to mean dedication. To commemorate this victory, the celebration of Hanukkah is eight days as was the length of the battle.
This holiday seems to float around each year, sometimes in November or December. It usually takes place around the Winter Solstice. It begins on the 25th of the Hebrew month Kislev. This year, Hanukkah starts on Dec. 10.
Each night after the seder, small gifts are given and children play games. A favorite game played with a small four-sided wooden top called a dreidel. Each side of the top has a letter of N-G-H-S, which stands for "Nes Gadi l Hayoh Shom" and translates to "A great miracle happened here."
While taping one of my earlier cooking shows for the holidays ("Good Friends"), my friend Jeff Zolitor made latkas and shared them with the other guests. These potato pancakes were a big hit. They are the quintessential Hanukkah food.
The Hanukkah ritual of making potato pancakes (latkas) that are fried crispy brown and eaten with sour cream and applesauce and rich cheese pancakes eaten very hot with syrup and jam. Cakes, cookies, and pastries are made from the richest ingredients; eggs, butter, nuts, honey.
POTATO LATKAS
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
4 medium potatoes (russet best)
1 medium-large onion
2 eggs, beaten
1 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
3 Tbsp. flour*
½ cup vegetable oil
applesauce/sour cream/favorite topping
Peel potatoes. Grate potatoes and onion together in a bowl. Stir in eggs. Add salt & pepper as well a flour to thicken batter slightly. Heat the 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium shallow skillet. Drop by tablespoonfuls batter into moderate hot skillet. Fry until brown and crisp – turning once. Serve with your favorite topping. * More or less flour to make the batter a good consistency to drop into skillet.
CHEESE PANCAKES
Another Favorite
3 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. sugar
1 cup water
1/2 lb. cottage cheese
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
Beat all the ingredients together. If batter is too thick, add a little more liquid. Drop enough batter in pan for 3" pancakes. They are easier to handle when they are this size. Fry in butter or margarine until brown. Serve with syrup or jam, and a little sprinkle of confectioner's sugar.
TIP(S) of the Week: Oil plays a big part in the preparation of Hanukkah foods. Dr. Bruce Menkowitz, a guest on one of my "LOOK WHO'S COOKING SHOW," said "it is all about oil." There are latkas, beignets, doughnuts and much more. All of the mentioned treats are fried in oil.
STAY SAFE — WEAR THAT MASK — KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.
