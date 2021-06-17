It is believed that corn originated about 10,000 years ago in Mexico and Central America. During that time, selective breeding was used to transform teosinte grass to zeal mays (cereal grass).
About 4,500 years ago, migrating north to what is how the United States, Native Americans taught European settlers in the North Hemisphere how to grow by developing the grain.
Corn is truly an American crop.
This tall growing grain produces yellow kennels on long ears on cobs. Called corn in the U.S. and maize throughout most of the world. Versatile corn can be considered in one of three categories. Depending on it uses — a vegetable — a whole grain — a fruit.
A major food worldwide, it is considered to be inferior (in food use) due to its poor protein content. Used for animal feed especially dairy cattle. Along with being a first-generation liquid biofuel. It is a friendly alternative to petroleum.
In Mitchell, South Dakota, 500,000 people annually tour the Corn Place. The walls with uniquely designed corn murals on the walls, built in 1892 to show South Dakota had a healthy agricultural climate.
Corn has even mentioned in a theatrical production on the Broadway stage as well as the movies. One of the lyrics from the musical “Oklahoma” tells us that "the corn is as high as an elephant's eye."
The long stalks are used in making paper and wallboard. It can also be processed into alcohol as in corn whiskey and in works of art.
Corn/Maize is most versatile and can be found in all our daily lives. The use I want to address in this article is the one known as use in the foods we consume.
There are six types of what I will call “food corns” — field corn, dent corn, sweet corn, popping corn, flint corn (Indian or decorative) and pod corn. There are hundreds of variations of hybrids. Field and dent corns are used in the making of corn flour.
Buttered corn and corn-on-the-cob are popular served as a side dish. But it is popping corn that has won the hearts of America. When air-popped and lightly seasoned it is known to be a healthy snack. But too much has been linked to health issues.
Corn flour and cornmeal are interchangeable. Corn flour makes an adequate substitute for cornmeal. It is often mistaken for polenta. Let me point out that polenta is a dish — cornmeal is an ingredient.
When making any type of dough (masa) it is best to use a tortilla press lined with plastic wrap. I am fond of gorditas. These are corn cakes with little pockets in the middle and filled with favorite fillings.
MEXICAN GORDITAS
2 cups masa harina*
1 ¾ to 2 cups water
1 tsp. salt
oil for frying**
Create dough by combining masa harina, water and salt. Roll dough into 16 little balls. Heat a large skillet/griddle over medium-high heat. Lightly flatten a masa ball in between 2 sheets of plastic wrap – best to use a tortilla press. Do not press too thin or it will become like a normal corn tortilla. Press only until twice as thick as a tortilla.
Remove flattened masa from plastic wrap and place it on a hot griddle. Cook for 10 to 15 seconds, flip it over, cook for another 10 to 15 seconds. Repeat another flip on each side for 1 minute, until golden brown. As the gorditas inflate somewhat – press in on sides with a spatula – it will inflate them even more.
Remove from griddle and place on a plate and cover with kitchen towel. As soon as you can handle gorditas (hot but not hot enough to burn you). Cut a slit down one side with a – paring knife. The gorditas should open up and create a pocket. Fill with filling(s) of choice.
**To make crispy gorditas add some oil to the skillet. Just enough to submerge one side – fry on both sides for a minute or two. Remove from oil – drain on a paper towel – add the filling.
TIP: *Masa Harina can be found at Latin specialty shops or local supermarkets with a good Latin section.
