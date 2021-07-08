As I was tall for my age the teachers always sat me in the back row of the classroom. As my vision was not too good at this young age, I could not see the blackboard clearly. Hence, my teacher (it may have been Miss Smoyer) sent a note home telling my parents.
My first pair of glasses were prescribed for me by Dr. Stauffer an optician on Gay Street in Phoenixville. I was 8 years old and in the third grade.
Over the years I developed extreme myopathy with retina damage not knowing until I was an adult how bad my eyes were actually. Never allowed it to get in my way. Today my vision has been corrected and my retinas stabilized as well as can be expected.
From that time on all that I would hear is the phrase that “carrots were good for your eyes”. Even from those who did not even know me when seeing my glasses.
My mother made them for dinner quite often. I had a difficult time apprehending why my father who wore glasses did not have to eat the carrots and I did. That was okay because I liked them. Or maybe it was the butter my mom melted all over the cooked carrots.
Carrots are best known for high quantities of beta-carotene as well as vitamin K and B6. But these nutrients can also be found in yams, kale, spinach, melons and apricots. To ingest too much beta-carotene can make your skin turn somewhat yellow.
It is believed that it originated in Persia as a wild plant. Domesticated in Europe and Southwestern Asia. Then refined over the decades to what we know as of today’s growth.
Originally the carrot plant was grown for the aromatic foliage and the seeds. It was not until somewhere around the first century A.D. that the root came into play and was eaten as a vegetable.
Often mistaken with other root vegetables like turnips and parsnips. We usually know carrots to be orange in color. But they can be found in black, purple, red, white and yellow.
Root vegetables need well-drained loose soil to grow properly. Planting in raised beds allows for the soil to warm up. The actual vegetable (fruit) of a plant grows underground. They root anywhere from 12-inches to 18-inches deep.
They winter well for 5 to 8 months in a root cellar which is located partly or entirely below ground level. Such cellars preserve foods because it is both cool and humid.
GARLIC PARMESAN ROASTED CARROTS
2 lbs. carrots – washed & halved
¼ cup olive oil
4 large garlic cloves
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp. Panko bread crumbs
salt & pepper
fresh chopped parsley (optional)
Preheat oven to 400-degrees. Lightly grease or spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange carrots on a baking sheet. Combine remaining ingredients (with exception of chopped parsley). Pour this liquid mixture coating the carrots. Spread carrots out and bake for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Toss halfway through. Remove from oven and serve hot. It is optional to top with chopped parsley.
SPICY CARROT JAM
(use like a condiment)
4lbs. carrots (coarsely shredded – 18 cups or so)
6 cups granulated sugar
1 cup fresh lemon juice (8 lemons)
2 tsps. kosher salt
three 3” cinnamon sticks
12 whole cloves
large pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole or heavy pot, combine the carrots, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt - mix well. Wrap the cinnamon sticks and cloves in a layer of cheesecloth and tie them into a bundle. Tuck the bundle into the carrots. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Add the nutmeg and 1/2 cup of water to the carrots and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally until the carrots are shiny and the liquid is syrupy for about 40 minutes. Discard the spice bundle. Let the carrot jam cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.
TIP: Which is more beneficial - raw carrots or cooked carrots? It is often thought that it would be the raw one. Actually, it is cooked carrots that release hidden pockets of beta-carotene.
STAY SAFE – ENJOY THE HOLIDAY – REMEMBER SOCIAL DISTANCING IS STILL NECESSARY AS WELL AS BEING VACCINATED
