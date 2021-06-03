Butter of sorts has been around for a very long time. Today, in the United States most butter is made from cow’s milk — 85% butterfat with 15% water. The earliest butter was made entirely from sheep & goat’s milk. Cattle were not domesticated for thousands of years later into butter making.
The production of butter added income for farmers. Butter can be of different colors depending on the animal source is it made from. Along with the type of butter which it is developed. Over the years butter has changed its content levels along with the process it is made.
Butter has been an important ingredient in French cooking. Especially in the preparation of French sauces. Julia Child states “with enough butter, anything is good.”
Because of the high-fat content in butter — the question of how it impacts our health? With the onset of the butter substitute known as margarine. At first health issues were thought to be settled — but not so as margarine has large amounts of trans-fats. Both have their health drawbacks.
In the 1800s, Emperor Napoleon III of France put out a challenge to create a cheap substitute for butter. Directed towards the armed forces and the poor lower-class. As the price of “real butter” was quite costly.
The challenge was met. Henry W. Bradley of Binghamton, New York received a patent for creating margarine in 1871. Mixing beef fat with animal fats at a lower cost.
In general butter and margarine can be used in the same type of cooking and baking. The outcome depends on the degree of the finished product.
Since the onset of the margarine market, there has been a volley between the sale and use of butter vs. margarine. Margarine was also known as oleomargarine or marge or butterine — a forerunner of margarine.
In cooking and gastronomy, both can be used in the same manner. Used in frying, sauteing, baking. The most known way to use both is as a spread on bread. All categories of butter are sold salted and unsalted. Not only does salt enhance the flavor — it acts as a preservative.
Ghee is clarified butter and used a great deal in Asia, especially India. The process evaporates the liquid at high heat. It has a flavor of its own — produces antioxidants that protect the Ghee from becoming rancidity. It can be kept for six to eight months under normal conditions.
Let us take a look at lard — a semi-solid white fat from the abdomen of a pig (pure animal fat). I noticed there are some chefs and cooks going back in their preparations to the use of lard for the taste.
There is the use of vegetable oil and olive oils in baking and cooking. Remember that you can use whichever one you choose — depending on the recipe, your taste, and diet restrictions. May I mention when baking it is important to use the ingredients as listed? Do not substitute liquid oil for solids.
It can be all so complex — so it is best to do a little research for yourself if looking to change a recipe.
BUTTER TUBE PANCAKE
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 tsp. vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
1 cup buttermilk
BUTTER SAUCE for Cake
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup butter, cubed
¼ cup water
1½ tsp. almond extract
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
Pour into a greased and floured 10-in. tube pan. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 55-70 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges and center tube of the pan. Invert cake onto a wire rack over waxed paper.
For the sauce, combine the sugar, butter, and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat just until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat; stir in extracts.
Poke holes in the top of the warm cake; spoon 1/4 cup sauce over cake. Let stand until sauce is absorbed. Repeat twice. Poke holes into sides of cake; brush remaining sauce over sides. Cool completely.
TIPS: Butterine forerunner of margarine. It was one-pound of lard in a soft plastic sealed bag with a pimple of yellow dye in the middle. By squeezing, you worked the dye through the lard until it looked like butter. Actually, what you had was yellow lard — looked like butter — still taste like lard.
