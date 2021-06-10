The other week we got a notification in the mail from our energy supplier that our electricity would be turned off on such a date and time. The time indication was from 11 P.M. to 7 A.M. in July. I hope it would not be the hottest night of the summer — that we could not turn on the air conditioner.
Then I started to think what did we do before air conditioning or electric fans for that matter?
As a kid when the electricity went out, there was usually no lights. Today no electricity means no lights, no stove and much more. When the power comes on, it means I have to reprogram or restart the following — the television with timers, VCR, carbon monoxide indicator, two clocks, then there is the computer and accessories, including the fax machine and telephones.
Let us not forget the microwave. The refrigerator and the freezer need to be checked to make sure they came back on. In the winter, there is no heat and no air conditioning in the summer. Even my gas stove needs an electric starter for it to kick in.
Most of our power outrages seem to be connected to storms, thunder, or snow. Did you notice a prediction of snow has many scurrying to the store to stock up on food? Take a notice of what is found in their baskets or on the conveyor belt waiting to be rung up. Along with the milk and bread claims to be needed, you will find the liters of soda, chips, pretzels, frozen treats, pizzas and all other sorts of goodies.
Pandemic grocery shopping revealed much of the same. I heard a high percentage of the population has put on 15 to 35 pounds in the last 15 months.
From the time I was a kid (in the prehistoric days) until the present, energy and power have developed beyond what we thought never possible in the 1950s. It was between 1955 and 1967 the microwave cooking was developed for public use. Today we are dependent on the microwave for defrosting, heating and let us not forget popping corn. It is somewhat difficult to recall a time without having one in the kitchen. Often found in the office, even the bedroom.
Here are some microwave mugs that are simple easy and real tasty.
BANANA MUFFIN MUG
(1 mug full)
1 banana
¼ cup oat flour
½ tsp. baking powder
2 Tbsp. honey
1 egg white
½ tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Mix egg white and honey together in a greased coffee mug. Add in oat flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon and mix until combined. Add in mashed banana. Microwave for 90 seconds (time may vary).
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN MUG
(1 mug full)
3 Tbsp. fresh blueberries
¼ oat flour
½ tsp. baking powder
2 Tbsp. honey
1 egg white
½ tsp. nutmeg
Pinch of salt
Mix egg white and honey together in a greased coffee mug. Add in oat flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Mix well until combined. Add in fresh blueberries. Microwave for 90 seconds (time may vary).
TIP: A reminder, especially to those who just became cooks during the pandemic — microwaves and metal such as knives, forks, spoons and aluminum foil, do not get along as metals are great conductors of electricity and can really mess up and cause problems.
STAY SAFE — WEAR YOUR MASK WHEN NECESSARY!
