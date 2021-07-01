One of the popular songs by George M. Cohan is ...
“You're a grand old flag
You're a high-flying flag
And forever in peace may you wave
You're the emblem of
The land I love
The home of the free and the brave
Ev'ry heart beats true
Under red, white and blue
Where there's never a boast or brag
But should old acquaintance be forgot
Keep your eye on the grand old flag”
One of 300 songs published by Mr. Cohan as well as 50 musicals. “You’re a Grand Old Flag” was written for “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” The words are familiar and rousing.
Let us take a look at another song written by Francis Scott Key. “The Star-Spangled Banner” which became our national anthem.
“Say, can you see
By the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed
At the twilight's last gleaming?
Whose broad stripes and bright stars
Through the perilous fight
O'er the ramparts we watched,
Were so gallantly, yeah, streaming?
And the rockets' red glare
The bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night
That our flag was still there
O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave”
It was written aboard a ship in Baltimore Harbor near Fort McHenry during the War of 1812 as a lawyer Key was there to negotiate the return of a prisoner held by the British. After a night of constant shelling from both sides. He penned these words as a poem after witnessing the United States flag still flying on the morning after and “That our flag was still there.”
The poem was later set to music by Key’s brother-in-law. After a debate (somewhat heated at times) was titled “The Star-Spangled Banner." The resolution was adopted and it becomes the national anthem to the United States.
As it is difficult to sing as well as for instruments to play. On occasion, it is up to change. But it remains the same since 1931 when President Woodrow Wilson signed it into law.
Independence Day has become mostly known as July 4th or the 4th of July. It was actually adopted on July 2nd when the Continental Congress voted to declare independence from the British crown. But it was on the 4th that it was made public. Some believed it should have been declared on the 2nd.
The Declaration of Independence was largely written by Thomas Jefferson of Virginia. All 13 colonies’ representatives signed for independence. Benjamin Franklin represented Pennsylvania.
In celebration festivities of fireworks, parades and concerts were held as well as casual events with picnics and family gatherings.
2021 gives us a lot to celebrate along with our independence. It is the first time in two years we are able to gather (with some social distancing). Along without masks — without masks only if a group meets vaccination guidelines. This summer should be a Star-Spangled time to enjoy our liberties.
For gatherings and picnics, everyone has their favorite foods. I bet at most potato salad can be found. There are as many recipes as there are families. Most traditional use white potatoes. My favorites uses sweet potatoes or yams, with oil and no mayonnaise,
YAM SALAD
My all-time favorite!
4 medium yams (about 1½ lbs.)
¼ cup peanut or vegetable oil
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 medium green bell pepper - chopped
1 small onion – chopped
¼ cup fresh parsley - chopped
Place yams in boiling water. Bring back up to a boil – reduce heat. Cover and cook until tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Drain. Cool yams – remove skins (they will slip right off). Cube yams and place in a glass or plastic bowl. Mix together oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pour over yams. Fold in chopped bell peppers, onions and parsley. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
Point of Interest: John Adams a prominent signer of the Declaration of Independence from Massachusetts and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826. Which was the 50th anniversary of the signing the Declaration of Independence.
