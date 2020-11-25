The Pilgrims had their “First” Thanksgiving feast in 1621. The first feast lasted three days. It took 55 years for another Thanksgiving celebrated in 1676. It is from this 1676 date that our traditional holiday became what we celebrate today. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared the last Thursday in November as a legal holiday.
Records indicate that the first feast was served outside, as buildings of that time were not large enough to hold the number of people present. Some 90 Native Americans were among the invited guest who provided most of the food. Venison, fish along with wildfowl were served, including duck, geese, turkey and swans.
The Pilgrims were not just innocent refugees of religious persecution. Many of them were themselves religious bigots by today’s standards. They displayed an intolerance toward the Indians and their practices. Nor were the Wampanoag Indians of the area the “friendly savages” we learned about in grade school. At the 1621 feast, the friendship between the Pilgrims and the area Indians was guarded and not always sincere and peace would soon be abused. But for three days peace and friendship were honored.
One of the Founding Fathers and second president Thomas Jefferson refused to recognized Thanksgiving. A strong believer in “separation of Church and State,” he also believed such a celebration would amount to a state-sponsored religious worship.
For 50+ years, the National Turkey Federation has presented our president a live turkey as well as two dressed turkeys for the table at Thanksgiving. In 1989, George H.W. Bush was the first to pardon the live turkey to live out its days on a farm. This practice has been ongoing to the present-day pardons.
Another tradition is watching football games. In 1876, a college match between Yale and Princeton was picked to be played on Thanksgiving. This led to thousands of college and high school championships scheduled for that date. I am only guessing since most were off from work for the holiday for this game and was insured to have a large turnout.
The average Thanksgiving turkey is 15 pounds. But they can weigh up to 25 pounds. The average person can gain 2 to 5 pounds at dinner. Do not weigh yourself immediately after eating as the scale not only shows body weight, it accounts for actual food and drink in your belly waiting to be eliminated and for the body to absorb nutrients.
The best of the holiday is to count your blessings. Yes, with all we are going through there is much to be thankful. Only in the United States and our citizens around the world celebrate this holiday. Celebrated by all religions and non-religions around the country.
This Thanksgiving, don’t subject your family to weeks of increasingly dry reheated slabs or turkey and trimmings. Get creative with your leftovers! Leftovers are just as important to some then the actual dinner. You can make the day after dishes appealing as the original meal.
CASSEROLE TURKEY
3 cups leftover stuffing
1 can French fried onions
1 can condensed cream soup
3/4 cup milk
1 1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 (10 oz.) package frozen peas
Spoon stuffing into a 9” shallow baking dish or foil pan. Press stuffing across bottom and up sides of dish to form a shell. Combine undiluted soup, milk, turkey and peas – pour into stuffing shell. Bake covered with foil at 350-degrees for 30 minutes. Top with French fried onion. Bake uncovered for 4-5 additional minutes. Set hot.
GOOIE-GOOIE CRANBURY PARFAIT
1 to 1 ratio
leftover cranberry sauce
frozen whipped topping (Cool Whip)
Combine leftover cranberry sauce and whipped topping and spread in shallow dish or pan. Place in freezer until partially frozen. Serve as is or with pie or cake
TIP(S) Favorites to create from the Thanksgiving leftovers — there are sandwiches, soups, casserole, salads and stir-fry.
A GOOD & SAFE THANKSGIVING! WEAR THAT MASK! & A KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.
