This is the first in the series of A-Z in FOODS, where weekly we will be learning and sharing information and recipes.
Zucchini is considered a summer squash. Though it is November they are still quite abundant. This may be due to lingering warm weather in our area.
Similar in shape to the cucumber. Zucchini is usually served cooked in savory dishes and cucumbers are not. Cucumbers are served raw in salads and are pickled.
Considered a vegetable — botanically they are part of the fruit family. Due to a berry that is found in the zucchini (female) blossom. This is known as the zucchina. Like all squash zucchini originated in the Americas about 7,000 years ago. It was developed in northern Italy to what we have now. Actually, zucchini is the plural for zucchino — the male part.
So much for the biology for this prolific squash. Zucchini are usually found to be green. But there is a golden variety as well. The golden ones are often mistaken for other squashes when cleaned and prepared for cooking. A real treat is to stuff the blossoms and fry like tempura or pan fry. I know zucchini can be found on the menu of most eateries while in season.
The following recipe is an excellent use for the trillions of zucchini produced each season (from 4 plants — ha ha). Something like the fruitcake. When in 1932 someone baked 4 fruitcakes and today 3 of them still being
circulated ... one was lost in 1954 ... it is rumored that someone actually ate it.
ZUCCHINI PICKLES
4 to 5 medium or 9 to 10 small zucchini
2 small medium onions – sliced thin
3 Tbsp. coarse salt (table salt okay)
SYRUP . . .
2 cups white vinegar
2 cups granulated sugar
2 tsp. celery seed
2 tsp. mustard seed
Use a mandolin or by hand slice zucchini & onions — place in large bowl. Sprinkle with coarse salt over it all. Allow to sit for at lease 3 hours. Toss occasionally to be sure entire mixture get covered. Drain well when ready for syrup.
Combine syrup ingredients in a pan & heat until boiling.
Add zucchini & onions — heat thoroughly (not necessary to boil). Place in glass jar(s) or plastic container(s) with lid(s) & refrigerate. They can be kept in the refrigerator for a very long time — unless you eat them up fast. For a longer shelve life process in boiling water bath.
My “Neighborhood Kitchens” Cookbook was published from the 150 or so interviews of that appeared in The Phoenix from 2003–2006. Here is one of the recipes that appeared from interview.
ELLIE’S (ACAMPORA) ZINNCHINI PIE
3 cups thinly sliced unpeeled zucchini
1 large onion – chopped
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup Bisquick mix
4 eggs – beaten
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
Grease 9” pie plate. Blend all of the ingredients together. Preheat oven to 350-degrees — bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
Zucchini has no cholesterol — high in protein & carbohydrates. Low in calories, fat, fiber & sodium.
It is a great substitute for meat in your favorite recipes.
In the upcoming week, try zucchini replacement for dinner. Please let me know how it turns out.
TIP OF THE WEEK — Try spiralizing zucchini for a substitute in your favorite pasta dish.
