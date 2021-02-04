PHOENIXVILLE — This month marks Jessica Capistrant’s 10th anniversary at the Phoenixville Regional Chamber of Commerce. The president and CEO began her career as office manager in 2011.
Jessica’s collaborative and leadership skills earned her a promotion to chamber director in 2012.
She was a member of the Phoenixville First Committee spearheading First Fridays, Food Truck Festival and the resurrection of the Summer Music Series. The Phoenixville Food Truck Festival brings tens of thousands of people to town twice a year and on First Fridays, over 50,000 guests.
Jessica’s inception of the Harvest Festival has been a tremendous success, showcasing Chamber members and other community gems. Her exceptional organizational, financial management and planning skills for these events, merited her the position of President/CEO in 2014.
As president/CEO, Jessica is the liaison between businesses, organizations, the Board of Directors and the community. She manages operations, facilitates events and membership campaigns and also promotes activities to advance the growth of the Phoenixville area.
When Jessica came to the Chamber, there were 280 members and 26 events a year. Before the pandemic during 2019, the Chamber had 400 members with a retention rate at 90% and 118 events. Quite an accomplishment noting the office staff remained with one full time and one part-time employee.
For over 90 years, the Chamber has promoted and served the interests to make Phoenixville the powerful community it has become. Aware of small business needs, Jessica is an effective advocate for Shopping Locally.
“We couldn’t ask for a better business advocate than Jessica Capistrant. She’s an incredible resource and creative/strategic thinker. She’s our go to for community minded growth!” said Gail Warner, owner of Bridge Street Chocolates and a Chamber member for over ten years. She positioned the Chamber to be the Neighborhood Champion for American Express’ Small Business Saturday over the last four years.
In 2017, State Rep. Warren Kampf named Jessica the Extraordinary Woman of the Year. Jessica is also an Executive Leadership recipient. She has served on the Steering Committees of Activate Phoenixville and the University of Valley Forge, the Phoenixville Hospital Community Advisory Committee and serves as Treasurer to the Phoenixville Jaycees Foundation and 100 Women of Phoenixville. Jessica is currently Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Phoenixville Area Health Foundation
Amidst the pandemic, Jessica serves on the newly formed Business Task Force, the County’s collaborative of business, economic, education and government leaders formed by the Chester County Commissioners as an initiative called, Restore Chester County. Locally she serves on the #InThisTogetherPXV Stake Holders Committee.
On this occasion of Jessica’s 10th anniversary, Michael Murray Jr., chairman of the board of directors, Phoenixville Regional Chamber of Commerce said, "Jessica keeps up to date on growing trends and incorporates new initiatives into our programming and events to keep us relevant and instrumental to the success of our membership businesses and our surrounding community. Even during these challenging times, Jessica has kept the Chamber as a lifeline not only to our members but to all businesses in the community by keeping up to date on the resources available to keep businesses moving forward during the pandemic. We all owe her a debt of gratitude for making her mission the survival of our business community."