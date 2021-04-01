PHOENIXVILLE — This April, Forge Theatre will present "The Girl Who Would Be King." This will be the fourth production in Forge's first-ever virtual season.
"The Girl Who Would Be King" is a fractured fairy tale comedy with kings and princesses and dastardly villains, improbable situations and star-crossed lovers. At its heart, it’s a story about a young woman, Basil, on a journey to discover her true identity.
Basil has been raised to think and act like a boy and expects to be rewarded with all the traditional male privilege and power as she grows to manhood. What she doesn’t know is that her greatest obstacle is going to be herself.
She scorns anything having to do with women, but when Basil meets the Princess, Madeline’s strength, kindness and beautiful nature disarm her.
Although there are many more twists and turns to the plot, this is the fundamental message of the play. In order to be happy with your life, you must discover your identity and accept it.
The show will live stream through Broadway On Demand Saturday, April 10th at 8 pm and Sunday, April 11th at 2 pm. Tickets are $19.95 and info is available at www.forgetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 610-935-1920.